Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

