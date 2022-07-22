Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46.

