Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.