Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

