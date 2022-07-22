Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $366.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.