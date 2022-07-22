Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

