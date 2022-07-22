Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.69. 179,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

