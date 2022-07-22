Velas Market Cap Hits $103.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $103.22 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001992 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,328,918,414 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.