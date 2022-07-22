Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Cap of $65.10 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00023557 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $65.10 million and $3.71 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,717.12 or 1.00046616 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046910 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.
About Venus
Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
