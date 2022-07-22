Vera Kobalia Sells 1,300 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Vera Kobalia sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total value of C$12,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,272.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:SSL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.12. 299,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.75. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

SSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

