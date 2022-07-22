Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HALO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.