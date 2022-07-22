Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 386,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 126,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $5.96 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

