Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $19,602,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 335,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $73.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

