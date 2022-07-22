Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,361 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $168.54 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

