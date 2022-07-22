VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $48,927.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

