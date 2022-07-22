Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.36.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.75.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.