Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 6,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,124,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $910,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.