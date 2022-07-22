Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 6,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,124,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
