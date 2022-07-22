Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $7.44 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Via Renewables by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Via Renewables by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

