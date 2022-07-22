Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.0725 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 73% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 70.8% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $2,329.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00248864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000894 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.