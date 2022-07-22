Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Vicor Stock Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ VICR traded up $9.30 on Friday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Vicor has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

