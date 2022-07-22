Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $61.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

