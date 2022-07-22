VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading 0.2% Higher

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.53. 878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

