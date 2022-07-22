VideoCoin Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

