Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.45. 37,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 88,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,302 shares of company stock worth $85,194. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

