Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.45. 37,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 88,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Vigil Neuroscience
Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.