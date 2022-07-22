Viper Energy Partners LP Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

VNOM stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.10. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 235,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

