Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.74) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.36).

LON VTY opened at GBX 921.89 ($11.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 939.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 807.89. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 749.50 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.56).

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($101,012.56).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

