Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 165.50 ($1.98).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.3 %

VOD opened at GBX 129.60 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,160.00. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.51.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.52), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($454,482.37).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.