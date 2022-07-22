Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €191.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($192.93) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($232.32) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($237.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($176.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($161.62) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($121.78) and a 52 week high of €213.60 ($215.76). The company has a fifty day moving average of €142.62 and a 200-day moving average of €157.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

