Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) versus Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Financial Review

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 3 10 0 2.53 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volkswagen currently has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 645.80%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.32 $18.20 billion $3.51 5.42 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Hyundai Motor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

