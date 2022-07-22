Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 4.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. 57,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

