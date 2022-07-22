WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 3.7%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.50. 347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKME. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

WalkMe Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

