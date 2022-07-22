Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,018 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. 143,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,191. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09.

