Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,545. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

