Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.76 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,982 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.