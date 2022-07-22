Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

