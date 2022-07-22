Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FMHI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.41. 58,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,861. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

