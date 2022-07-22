Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 240,514 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.