Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 108,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NUBD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.31. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

