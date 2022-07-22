Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.46. 69,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $138.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

