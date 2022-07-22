Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.17. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $363.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.