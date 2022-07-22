Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $221.57

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.57 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 218.50 ($2.61). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.65), with a volume of 362,375 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.89) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Watkin Jones Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £573.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7,383.33.

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

In related news, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £147,999.76 ($176,927.39). In other Watkin Jones news, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.77), for a total value of £147,999.76 ($176,927.39). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($59,372.38).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

