WAX (WAXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.38 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $214.55 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,903,271,545 coins and its circulating supply is 2,115,644,098 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.