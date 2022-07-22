WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 6,208 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $15,938,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $13,947,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $10,560,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $8,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.