WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,212,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.76. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,355. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.61 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

