Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Up 2.8 %

Wipro stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.