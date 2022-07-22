Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oxbridge Re (OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/19/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Oxbridge Re was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 7/3/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.