Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oxbridge Re (OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Oxbridge Re was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/3/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Oxbridge Re is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Get Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.