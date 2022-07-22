Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

7/5/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,157. Topaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 364.00%.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

