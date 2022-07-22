Wells Fargo & Company Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.
W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 1,758,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
