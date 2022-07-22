Wells Fargo & Company Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 1,758,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

