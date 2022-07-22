West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 34,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 376,500 shares.The stock last traded at $99.71 and had previously closed at $96.20.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

