Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 110.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

