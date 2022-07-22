WEX Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for WEX in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

NYSE WEX opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

